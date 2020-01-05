Mammootty's Shylock: Rajkiran & Meena's First Look Poster Is Out!

Shylock, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres this January. Recently, lead actor Mammootty revealed the first look poster of Rajkiran and Meena from the movie. The first look of the senior actor and popular actress was revealed through the official social media pages of the megastar.

Interestingly, Rajkiran and Meena's first look poster looks totally different from the posters and teasers of Shylock which were released so far. The new poster of the movie gives out the vibes of an endearing family drama. However, the contrasting posters are definitely raising the expectations over the Mammootty starrer.

Another noticeable factor about Rajkiran and Meena's first look poster is Mammootty's get-up. The megastar, who turned heads with his mass avathar in the initial posters and teasers of Shylock, is sporting a different get-up in the new poster. Mammootty's hairstyle in the new poster reminds us of his look from the acclaimed movie Loudspeaker.

Rajkiran, the senior actor is sharing the screen with Mammootty for the first time in his career in Shylock. Meena, on the other hand, has earlier collaborated with Mammootty for several popular films including Oru Kochukatha Aarum Parayatha Katha, Rakshasa Rajavu, Karutha Pakshikal, Kadha Parayumbol, Balyakaalasakhi, etc.

Shylock marks Mammootty's third collaboration with filmmaker Ajai Vasudev, after the successes of Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece. The mass entertainer is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Renadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad, is the director of photography. Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score. Riyas K Badhar handles the editing. Shylock, which is produced by the popular banner Goodwill Entertainments, is slated to hit the theatres on January 23, Thursday.

Also Read:

Mammootty's Shylock & Mohanlal's Big Brother To Lock Horns At The Box Office!

Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actress Title In Malayalam Cinema?