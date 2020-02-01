Mammootty's Shylock: The Success Teaser Is Out!

Shylock, the mass entertainer which hit the theatres as megastar Mammootty's first release of 2020, is running successfully in all the releasing centers. When it has completed the first 15 days of its release, Shylock has already emerged as a commercially successful outing. Recently, lead actor Mammootty revealed the success teaser of the movie through social media.

The highly interesting success teaser of Shylock has featured the responses from both the celebrities and common audiences, along with some emotional and high-voltage mass sequences featuring the megastar and the rest of the cast. Ramesh Pisharody, the popular actor-director, and actress Anu Sithara have heaped praises over the Mammootty starrer in the success teaser.

As per the latest updates, the success teaser of Shylock has crossed 200 K views and 24 K likes on YouTube just within the first few hours of its release. Even though the makers have not officially revealed the box office collection report yet, the sources suggest that Shylock has already earned the blockbuster status.

Recently, it was rumoured that Shylock is soon going to be released on Amazon Prime videos, to the much shock of the audiences. However, director Ajai Vasudev slammed the reports through his official social media pages recently and confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will not release in the digital platforms anytime soon.

The mass entertainer, which marked Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev features an extensive star cast including popular Tamil actor Rajkiran, Meena, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Kanaran, John Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Arthana Binu, Ambika Mohan, and so on., in the supporting roles.

Renadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad, handles the cinematography. National award winner Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score. Riyas K Badhar handles the editing. Shylock, which is produced by the popular banner Goodwill Entertainments, has also been released in Tamil under the title Kuberan.