      Mammootty's Shylock: The Success Teaser Is Out!

      Shylock, the mass entertainer which hit the theatres as megastar Mammootty's first release of 2020, is running successfully in all the releasing centers. When it has completed the first 15 days of its release, Shylock has already emerged as a commercially successful outing. Recently, lead actor Mammootty revealed the success teaser of the movie through social media.

      The highly interesting success teaser of Shylock has featured the responses from both the celebrities and common audiences, along with some emotional and high-voltage mass sequences featuring the megastar and the rest of the cast. Ramesh Pisharody, the popular actor-director, and actress Anu Sithara have heaped praises over the Mammootty starrer in the success teaser.

      As per the latest updates, the success teaser of Shylock has crossed 200 K views and 24 K likes on YouTube just within the first few hours of its release. Even though the makers have not officially revealed the box office collection report yet, the sources suggest that Shylock has already earned the blockbuster status.

      Mammootty Reveals Shylock Success Teaser | Shylock Success Teaser Goes Viral

