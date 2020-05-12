Mammootty Sponsors 1000 Air Tickets For The Stranded Expatriates: Wins The Internet!

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry has always been active with social welfare activities. Now, the senior actor is winning the internet with his kind gesture towards the expatriates. As per the reports, Mammootty has sponsored 1000 air tickets for the expatriates who are stranded in the various parts of GCC countries.

Yes, you read it right. The megastar has undertaken the mission in his capacity, as the chairman of Kairali TV, one of the most popular TV channels of Kerala. The decision was officially announced by John Brittas, the managing director of Kairali TV recently. The netizens are showering Mammootty with praises for his helping hand.

According to John Brittas, 1000 air tickets would be given away free of cost to the most deprived and stranded expatriates from Kerala, in the first phase of this mission. 'We are exploring the possibility of launching chartered flights to evacuate hundreds of such expatriates in distress to Kerala from the GCC countries. For this operation, special permissions have to be obtained from government authorities in India and their counterparts in the GCC states,' said Brittas to Khaleej Times.

'In the second phase of the mission, titled "Kairali joining hands for expats", hundreds more eligible expatriates will be provided with flight tickets. "The mission is drawing enthusiastic support from several quarters. Already several businessmen and firms in the GCC and India have come forward, pledging their support by paying for the tickets,' added Brittas.

'A screening panel, comprising prominent non-resident patrons, has been constituted under megastar Mammootty, who is the chief patron of this mission, to ensure that only those who are in dire straits would be provided with this one-way ticket costing around Rs15,000.', concluded the Kairali TV managing director.