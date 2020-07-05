RUMOUR HAS IT! Mammootty To Join Hands With Lijo Jose Pellissery For A Project?

Mammootty, the megastar is one of the busiest actors of the Malayalam movie industry. The senior actor is currently on a signing spree and has a handful of promising projects in his kitty. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty might soon join hands with Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Jallikattu director, for a project.

As per the latest reports published by a leading online portal, Lijo Jose is in talks with Mammootty for a project, and the megastar is said to be impressed with the subject. The sources suggest that the duo has decided to proceed with the project, and the filmmaker will soon start the scripting works.

To the uninitiated, Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery were supposed to join hands for a project, a few years ago. The duo was planning to team up for a film, which was supposed to be produced by Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas for the banner Friday Film House. But the untitled project was delayed due to undisclosed reasons, and finally got shelved after Vijay and Sandra decided to end their business association.