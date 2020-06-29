Mammootty To Join The Sets Of CBI 5 After Lockdown!

Mammootty, the megastar is currently spending the lockdown time with is family. As per the reports, the senior actor will soon start filming for his upcoming projects once the lockdown comes to an end. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty is planning to join the sets of CBI 5 once the lockdown ends.

CBI 5 is the fifth and supposedly last installment of the highly popular CBI Series that revolves around the celebrated character Sethurama Iyer, played by Mammootty. The megastar is all set to play Iyer, who is a supremely intelligent and kind officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in the K Madhu directorial.

To the uninitiated, CBI 5 is the tentative title of the project, and the makers are yet to finalise the actual title. The Mammootty, starrer is penned by the veteran scriptwriter SN Swamy, who penned all installments of the CBI Series. According to the scriptwriter SN Swamy, it took him almost 3 years to complete the screenplay of CBI 5.