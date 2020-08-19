Mammootty To Launch Yet Another New Filmmaker With His Next Project!

Mammootty, the megastar is one of the rare actors who has always been willing to associate with new talents. Reportedly, the Bilal star is now all set to launch yet another new filmmaker to the Malayalam cinema, with his next project. Mammootty is all set to play the lead role in newcomer Ratheena Sharshad's directorial debut.

To the unversed, Ratheena Sharshad is the executive producer of the Parvathy Thiruvothu starring acclaimed movie Uyare. The young filmmaker has decided to team up with some of the industry's most promising talents, for her directorial debut. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu.

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the untitled project. Girish Gangadharan, the Jallikkattu fame cinematographer is the director of photography. Ayyappanum Koshiyum fame Jakes Bejoy composes the music. Deepu Joseph is the editor of the project.

Sameer Saneesh handles the costume designing. Manu Jagath is the art director. Badhusha is the production designer. The Mammootty starrer, which is jointly produced by George Sebastian, Shyam Mohan, and Arjun Ravindran, is expected to start rolling once Mammootty finishes his current commitments. The yet-to-be-titled venture is expected to have an official launch soon.