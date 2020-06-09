    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty & Vysakh's New York: The Scripting Is Finished!

      Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry is joining hands with hitmaker Vysakh once again, for the upcoming project New York. The much-awaited project marks the comeback of Mammootty-Vysakh duo, after the grand success of the blockbuster movie Madhura Raja. As per the latest reports, the scripting of New York is finally finished.

      The recent updates from the sources close to the Mammootty starrer suggest that scenarist Naveen John has finished the scripting of the project. The writer, who rose to fame with the acclaimed crime thriller Ira, is joining hands with both Mammootty and director Vysakh for the first time in his career.

      New York, which is said to be a complete action thriller narrated in the backdrop of a family subject, was originally slated to start rolling by the mid-2020. But the project is now delayed due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. The Mammootty starrer was initially planned to be entirely shot in the USA. But the team might change the decision considering the current situation.

      The latest reports suggest that director Vysakh is still confident that the shooting of New York will go as planned. Instead of travelling to the USA with the cast and crew members, the filmmaker is planning to recreate the locations in a studio inside India. In that case, the Mammootty starrer might need a good amount of CG works.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
