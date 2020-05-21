    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty Wishes Mohanlal With A Touching Video; Leaves The Fans Emotional!

      By
      |

      Mohanlal, the complete actor is being showered with wishes by the entire film industry and fans, on his 60th birthday. But, the Malayalam cinema audiences were eagerly waiting to know how Mammootty, the megastar wishes his dear Lal. The wait of the fans has now finally come to an end. Mammootty has wished Mohanlal on his birthday in the most special way.

      The megastar posted a special video titled 'Ente Lalinu' dedicated to the complete actor on his official Facebook page and opened up about their 4 decades-long friendship and brotherhood. Mammootty's highly touching video about Mohanlal has left both of their fans and cine-goers equally emotional and is now taking social media by storm.

      Watch Mammootty's birthday wish video for Mohanalal here...

      In the beautiful video, Mammootty has fondly recalled how he met Mohanlal for the first time in the sets of the popular movie Padayottam, 39 years back. The megastar revealed that the complete actor calls him 'Ichakka' just like his siblings. Even though so many other film industry members started to call him by the same name, Mammootty considers Mohanlal's way of calling that name, the most special. The actor stated that he feels extremely happy when Lal addresses him Ichakka.

      Mammootty Wishes Mohanlal With A Touching Video; Leaves The Fans Emotional!

      The senior actor opened up both of them survived in the industry, had their own journeys, and still remain as contemporaries, while most of the actors from their league slowly vanished. Mammootty stated that even when he and Mohanlal had their own share of small differences in the past, they forget everything and bond more strongly when they meet in person.

      The actor also recalled how Mohanlal was there for him and his family during the weddings of his daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. Similarly, the complete actor bought his Pranav aka Appu to Mammootty's residence to take blessings before he made his acting debut. The megastar concluded the beautiful video by wishing his dear Lal a very happy birthday and wonderful years ahead, and sharing some of their most loved pictures.

      Also Read:

      Mohanlal Birthday Special: Top 5 Films That Prove He Is The Undisputed King Of Box Office!

      Read more about: mohanlal mammootty
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X