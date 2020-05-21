Mammootty Wishes Mohanlal With A Touching Video; Leaves The Fans Emotional!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is being showered with wishes by the entire film industry and fans, on his 60th birthday. But, the Malayalam cinema audiences were eagerly waiting to know how Mammootty, the megastar wishes his dear Lal. The wait of the fans has now finally come to an end. Mammootty has wished Mohanlal on his birthday in the most special way.

The megastar posted a special video titled 'Ente Lalinu' dedicated to the complete actor on his official Facebook page and opened up about their 4 decades-long friendship and brotherhood. Mammootty's highly touching video about Mohanlal has left both of their fans and cine-goers equally emotional and is now taking social media by storm.

Watch Mammootty's birthday wish video for Mohanalal here...

In the beautiful video, Mammootty has fondly recalled how he met Mohanlal for the first time in the sets of the popular movie Padayottam, 39 years back. The megastar revealed that the complete actor calls him 'Ichakka' just like his siblings. Even though so many other film industry members started to call him by the same name, Mammootty considers Mohanlal's way of calling that name, the most special. The actor stated that he feels extremely happy when Lal addresses him Ichakka.

The senior actor opened up both of them survived in the industry, had their own journeys, and still remain as contemporaries, while most of the actors from their league slowly vanished. Mammootty stated that even when he and Mohanlal had their own share of small differences in the past, they forget everything and bond more strongly when they meet in person.

The actor also recalled how Mohanlal was there for him and his family during the weddings of his daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. Similarly, the complete actor bought his Pranav aka Appu to Mammootty's residence to take blessings before he made his acting debut. The megastar concluded the beautiful video by wishing his dear Lal a very happy birthday and wonderful years ahead, and sharing some of their most loved pictures.

