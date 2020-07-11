Mamta Mohandas To Make Directorial Debut Soon!

Mamta Mohandas, the talented actress is totally busy in her career with some promising projects lining up. The actress is all set to kickstart the shooting of the highly anticipated Mammootty-starrer Bilal, once the lockdown comes to an end. As per the latest reports, Mamta is all set to foray into the other aspects of cinema, soon.

According to the latest updates, Mamta Mohandas is planning to try a hand in film direction and production. The actress will soon launch her production banner very soon. The company, which has been named as Mamta Mohandas Productions, is all set to kickstart its debut production venture once the world is back to normalcy.

If the reports are to be believed, Mamta is currently busy with the pre-production and casting of her debut production venture. The actress is expected to make her directorial debut, immediately after completing her maiden venture as a producer. Mamta Mohandas is said to be planning to make an official announcement on the same, very soon.