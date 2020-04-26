Manikandan Achari Ties The Knot With Anjali

Manikandan Achari, the talented actor who rose to fame with some notable roles in Malayalam cinema, entered the wedlock. Manikandan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anjali in a traditional ceremony which was held on April 26, Sunday. The wedding, which was a low-key affair was held at the Tripunithura temple.

The couple has followed all the lockdown rules for their wedding, which was attended by the immediate family members only. Manikandan Achari and Anjali also set an example by donating the amount which was supposed to be spent on their wedding expenses, to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund.

Several renowned celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, including Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, Joju George, and so on wished Manikandan Achari and Anjali a happy married life both personally and through their respective social media pages. The audiences too congratulated the couple and heaped praises over them for donating a hefty sum to the CM's relief fund.

It is a love marriage for Manikandan Achari and Anjali, who are family friends. Even though they knew each other from childhood days, love blossomed between two years back. The families were initially against the match due to the actor's age and profession but later accepted the relationship.

Manikandan Achari made his acting debut in 2016 with the Dulquer Salmaan starring action drama Kammatipaadam, which was directed by Rajeev Ravi. The actor earned rave reviews for his performance in the movie, and won the Kerala State Film Award of 2016 for the Best Supporting Actor.

He later appeared in several popular films including Ezra, The Great Father, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Mamangam, and so on. Manikandan Achari made his Tamil debut in 2019 with Petta, the Rajinikanth starring Karthik Subbaraj movie. The actor will be next seen in Thuramukham, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer directed by Rajeev Ravi.