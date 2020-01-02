    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Maniyarayile Ashokan First Look Poster Is Out!

      Dulquer Salmaan, the charming young actor is all set to make his production debut with the upcoming romantic comedy Maniyarayile Ashokan. Recently, he released the first look poster of the movie through his official social media pages. The promising first look introduces Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameshwaran as the lead pair.

      Sharing the first look poster of Maniyarayile Ashokan, producer Dulquer Salmaan who is also expected to make a cameo appearance in the project wrote, 'Introducing to you my dearest Greg as Ashokan and Anupama Parameswaran as Shyama in a sweet little love story that will leave a smile on your face! #ManiyarayileAshokan'.

      Maniyarayile Ashokan, which is said to be a breezy love story, is directed by newcomer Shamzu Zayba. The film, which features Jacob Gregory in the titular role Ashokan, is scripted by newbie Vineeth Krishnan. The songs and background score are composed by Sreehari K Nair.

      Anupama Parameshwaran, the Premam fame actress appears as Shyama, Ashokan's love interest in the movie. Anupama has also worked as a directorial assistant on the project. Maniyarayile Ashokan will feature Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Shankar, Sreelakshmi, Nayana and Sritha Sivadas in the supporting roles.

      Wayfarer Films, the home banner of Dulquer Salmaan is all set to have a grand launch in 2020 with three promising projects. Maniyarayile Ashokan will hit the theatres as the debut outing of the banner. The team is yet to finalise the release date of the project.

      Varane Aavashyamund, the Anoop Sathyan directorial which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is expected to be the second release of the banner. Kurup, the third and most-ambitious production venture of Wayfarer Films, is expected to release in Summer 2020.

      Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserves The Best Movie Title This Year?

