Maniyarayile Ashokan Trailer Is Out: Dulquer Salmaan Surprises With A Special Appearance!

The highly anticipated Maniyarayile Ashokan trailer is finally out. Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor and the producer of the project revealed the much-awaited trailer of the Jacob Gregory starrer through his official social media pages, recently. The biggest highlight of the Maniyarayile Ashokan trailer is undoubtedly the special appearance by Dulquer Salmaan.

The 1.48 minutes long trailer of the movie begins with the arrival of Ajayan, the character played by Sunny Wayne. We are later introduced to Ashokan, a Youngman who is desperately trying to get married, his parents, friends, and the women who enter his life. From the trailer, it is evident that Maniyarayile Ashokan will be a sweet romantic comedy that depicts Ashokan struggles to marry the right girl. Dulquer Salmaan is seen as the best friend of Ashokan, who serves in the Indian navy.

The movie, which also features popular actress Anu Sithara in a special appearance, will have Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Shankar, Sreelakshmi, Nayana and Sritha Sivadas in the supporting roles. Sreehari K Nair has composed the songs and background score for the project. Maniyarayile Ashokan is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.