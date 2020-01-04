Chathur Mugham Is Not A Cliche Horror Thriller, Says Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the lead role in a horror thriller, for the first time in her acting career. In a recent interview, Manju opened up about Chathur Mugham, her upcoming horror thriller. The actress stated that Chathur Mugham is not a cliche horror thriller.
