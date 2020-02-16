    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Manju Warrier Joins Nivin Pauly-Sunny Wayne Duo's Padavettu!

      By
      |

      Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. As per the latest updates, Manju has recently joined Padavettu, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer. Padavettu will mark the production debut of Sunny Wayne, the popular young actor.

      If the reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier is making an extended cameo appearance in the Nivin Pauly-Sunny Wayne project. Even though she is not appearing in the lead role, the Prathi Poovankozhi actress is said to be playing an important character which holds great importance in the storyline of Padavettu.

      The project will also mark Manju Warrier's first onscreen collaboration with Nivin Pauly, who is one of the most sought-after actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. Padavettu, which features Nivin as the central character, will feature Aruvi fame, Aditi Balan, as the female lead thus marking her debut in Malayalam cinema.

      Manju Warrier Joins Nivin Pauly-Sunny Wayne Duos Padavettu!

      The Nivin Pauly is written and directed by newcomer Liju Krishna. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Govind Vasantha, the 'Thaikkudam Bridge' fame musician who rose to fame with the songs of the 2018-released Tamil blockbuster 96, has composed the songs and background score for the project.

      Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Renganaath Ravee, Shafeeq Mohammed Ali, Subhash Karun, handle the sound design, art direction, and editing respectively. The movie which is bankrolled by Sunny Wayne Productions is expected to hit the theaters as a Summer release.

      Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming horror thriller, which has been titled as Chathur Mugham. As per the reports, the movie which is directed by newcomer duo Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V will hit the theatres in April 2020 as a Vishu special release.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X