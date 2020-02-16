Manju Warrier Joins Nivin Pauly-Sunny Wayne Duo's Padavettu!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. As per the latest updates, Manju has recently joined Padavettu, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer. Padavettu will mark the production debut of Sunny Wayne, the popular young actor.

If the reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier is making an extended cameo appearance in the Nivin Pauly-Sunny Wayne project. Even though she is not appearing in the lead role, the Prathi Poovankozhi actress is said to be playing an important character which holds great importance in the storyline of Padavettu.

The project will also mark Manju Warrier's first onscreen collaboration with Nivin Pauly, who is one of the most sought-after actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. Padavettu, which features Nivin as the central character, will feature Aruvi fame, Aditi Balan, as the female lead thus marking her debut in Malayalam cinema.

The Nivin Pauly is written and directed by newcomer Liju Krishna. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Govind Vasantha, the 'Thaikkudam Bridge' fame musician who rose to fame with the songs of the 2018-released Tamil blockbuster 96, has composed the songs and background score for the project.

Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Renganaath Ravee, Shafeeq Mohammed Ali, Subhash Karun, handle the sound design, art direction, and editing respectively. The movie which is bankrolled by Sunny Wayne Productions is expected to hit the theaters as a Summer release.

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming horror thriller, which has been titled as Chathur Mugham. As per the reports, the movie which is directed by newcomer duo Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V will hit the theatres in April 2020 as a Vishu special release.