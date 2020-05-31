Manju Warrier-Santhosh Sivan Duo's Jack And Jill: Here's An Update!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with Santhosh Sivan for the upcoming project Jack And Jill. The shooting of the movie, which marks Manju's first collaboration with the senior cinematographer-filmmaker, is currently put on hold due to the lockdown. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed an interesting update about Jack And Jill.

Interestingly, the Manju Warrier starrer, which also features young actor Kalidas Jayaram in a pivotal role, has been made as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual. The sources have also revealed that the Tamil version of Jack And Jill has been titled as Centimetre. Yogi Babu, the renowned comedian will be seen in a pivotal role in the Tamil version.

Reportedly, the Tamil version will be slightly different from the Malayalam version, even though the core subject is the same. The makers are expected to reveal this exciting update officially in a couple of weeks, along with the first look poster of Jack And Jill.