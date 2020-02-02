FINALLY! Manju Warrier Shares Her First-Ever Picture WIth Mammootty!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is on a high with some promising projects lining up. Recently, Manju surprised the fans by sharing her first-ever picture with Mammootty, the megastar through her official social media pages. After all these years, the actress is finally sharing the screen with Mammootty in the upcoming project, The Priest.

The picture, which was clicked at the location of The Priest, has already begun to take social media by storm. 'Dreams do come true! Thank you Mammookka!', wrote Manju Warrier, who is all excited about finally sharing the screen with Mammootty for the first time in her acting career.

Even though Manju Warrier is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation, the actress never got a chance to share the screen with Mammootty during her first innings in cinema. After Manju made her comeback, it was rumoured that she will share the screen with the megastar in a few projects, which never materialized.

However, the long wait of Manju Warrier and the Malayali audiences have finally come to an end with The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. Mammootty is appearing in the role of a priest for the first time in his career in the movie, which is said to be an out and out thriller.

Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is obviously not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar but is playing a pivotal role. The first look poster of the project, which was released recently, had taken the social media by storm.

The Priest will feature an extensive star cast including Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Kaithi fame Baby Monica, etc., in the other key roles. The movie is jointly penned by Deepu Pradeep and Cocktail fame Shyam Menon. The filming of the project, which is produced by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu, is currently progressing in Kochi.