Manju Warrier-Sunny Wayne Project Gets A Title!

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is all set to share the screen with young actor Sunny Wayne for the first time in her career. The movie, which is directed by newcomers Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V has finally got a title. Manju and Sunny recently revealed the title poster of the project through their official social media pages.

The project, which is touted to be an out and out horror thriller, has been titled as Chathur Mugham. The striking title poster comes with the tagline 'the hidden face' and hints that Chathur Mugham is a mysterious horror thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a metro city.

Recently, the makers confirmed that the movie will feature both Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in never-seen-before avatars. However, nothing much has been revealed about Manju and Sunny's characters in the film. Interestingly, the lady superstar is sporting a new look for the project.

Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the directors of the project are the former assistants of filmmaker Ranjith Sankar. Chathur Mugham is jointly scripted by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. Along with Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, popular actor Alencier Ley Lopez will essay a pivotal role in the movie.

Abhinandan Ramanujam, the Amen fame cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. The editing is handled by Manoj. Newcomer Dawn Vincent is composing the songs and background score for Chathur Mugham. Nimesh M Thanoor is the art director. The costume designing is handled by Sameera Saneesh.

The filming of Chathur Mugham, which is jointly produced by Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas under the banner Jiss Toms Movies, is currently progressing in Kochi. The Manju Warrier-Sunny Wayne starrer is expected to hit the theaters as a Summer 2020 release.

