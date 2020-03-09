Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Amitabh Bachchan Shares The Trailer; Heaps Praises On Mohanlal

The official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has already taken the social media by storm. Amitabh Bachchan, the ultimate superstar of Bollywood recently shared the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer through his official Twitter page. The senior actor, who is highly impressed with the trailer, heaped praises on Mohanlal for his performance as Kunjali Marakkar IV.

'T 3462 - Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal, of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases ..Folded hands' wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter post. The senior actor has shared the Hindi version of the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer on his page.

T 3462 - Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal , of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases ..🙏

Watch :https://t.co/z6VOV5fMnS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2020

Mohanlal, who is overwhelmed with Amitabh Bachchan's reaction towards the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer, retweeted Big B's post with a special note. 'Dear

@SrBachchan Sir, your gesture of sharing a word about Marakkar and sharing the trailer is a blessing for me. Thank you Sir', wrote the complete actor on his post.