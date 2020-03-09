Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Amitabh Bachchan Shares The Trailer; Heaps Praises On Mohanlal

The official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has already taken the social media by storm. Amitabh Bachchan, the ultimate superstar of Bollywood recently shared the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer through his official Twitter page. The senior actor, who is highly impressed with the trailer, heaped praises on Mohanlal for his performance as Kunjali Marakkar IV.

'T 3462 - Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal, of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases ..Folded hands' wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter post. The senior actor has shared the Hindi version of the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer on his page.

Mohanlal, who is overwhelmed with Amitabh Bachchan's reaction towards the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer, retweeted Big B's post with a special note. 'Dear

@SrBachchan Sir, your gesture of sharing a word about Marakkar and sharing the trailer is a blessing for me. Thank you Sir', wrote the complete actor on his post.

The official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has taken social media by storm and impressed the audiences across the world. The all language versions of the highly promising trailer together have crossed 7 Million views on YouTube so far. The Malayalam trailer alone has crossed 3.2 Million views and 212 K likes so far.

The brilliant cinematography, production design, visual effects, and background score in the official trailer suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be a totally new experience for the Malayalam movie audiences. In a recent interview, director Priyadarshan has stated that the Mohanlal starrer is the most technically-perfect film produced in the Indian film industry to date.

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the director of photography of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director has handled the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has designed the action sequences for the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project.