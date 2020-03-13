    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Cannot Be Compared With Baahubali: Mohanlal

      Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to release his ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, very soon. Recently, the senior actor opened up about the comparisons between Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Baahubali, the Prabhas starring Telugu blockbuster. Mohanlal suggested that the Priyadarshan directorial cannot be compared with the SS Rajamouli directorial.

      According to the complete actor, Baahubali is an out-and-out fantasy film that reminds us of the old Amar Chitra Kadha comics. When it comes to the SS Rajamouli directorial, the makers had the creative liberty to showcase anything they think fits the bill due to its fantasy element. It was clearly a great advantage.

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Cannot Be Compared With Baahubali: Mohanlal

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, on the other hand, is an epic historic film that is based on the life of the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The creative liberty has been very limited with the project, as it is based on a true story. But still, the historical drama can be called a complete Priyadarshan film.

