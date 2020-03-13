Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Cannot Be Compared With Baahubali: Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to release his ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, very soon. Recently, the senior actor opened up about the comparisons between Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Baahubali, the Prabhas starring Telugu blockbuster. Mohanlal suggested that the Priyadarshan directorial cannot be compared with the SS Rajamouli directorial.

According to the complete actor, Baahubali is an out-and-out fantasy film that reminds us of the old Amar Chitra Kadha comics. When it comes to the SS Rajamouli directorial, the makers had the creative liberty to showcase anything they think fits the bill due to its fantasy element. It was clearly a great advantage.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, on the other hand, is an epic historic film that is based on the life of the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The creative liberty has been very limited with the project, as it is based on a true story. But still, the historical drama can be called a complete Priyadarshan film.

As reported earlier, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham which was slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus scare. According to lead actor Mohanlal, the team is yet to finalise the new release date of the project. However, the makers are planning to have a special screening of the Priyadarshan directorial on March 19, Thursday, for the officers of the Indian Navy.

The official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which was released on March 6, Friday, has totally won the hearts of netizens. The trailer, which was simultaneously released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, has already crossed 10 Million views (including the views from all versions).

The extraordinary trailer of the Mohanlal starrer suggests that something very special is in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which might hit the theatres in April 2020, is expected to break all the pre-existing collection records of the Malayalam cinema.