Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham First Look Poster: Majestic and Mighty Impressive!

On the first day of the New Year, Malayalam cinema lovers got a real special gift from the makers of the upcoming big-budget venture Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal in the lead role. As promised, the team released the first look poster of the movie at 00:01 AM and it has got a grand reception on social media.

The fabulous first look poster, featuring Mohanlal in it, comes with a special message from Mohanlal. Along with the message, the poster also carries the film's release date. It has been revealed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be taking over the screens on March 26, 2020.

Moreover, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is also gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema. In the poster, it has been mentioned that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be releasing in over 5000 screens across the globe on the same day. Meanwhile, the film will be dubbed into various other languages as well. Reportedly, the film will be released in five different languages.

As mentioned above, the poster has received a superb reception and they are left thrilled after watching the first look of the upcoming magnum opus.

Earlier, reports had come up that the censoring of the film has been completed and the movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is reportedly the biggest ever movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. Along with Mohanlal, the film also features Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Ashok Selvan and a host of other actors in important roles. The much-awaited movie has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Dr Roy CJ and Santosh T Kuruvila are the co-producers.