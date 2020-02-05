Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Is The Most Technically-Perfect Indian Film Till Date: Priyadarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably the most anticipated project of Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2020. The magnum opus is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is all set to make a comeback to the industry after a gap of 4 years.

In the recently held Mathrubhumi International Festival Of Letters, the director opened up about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham his dream project. According to Priyadarshan, the Mohanlal starrer is the most technically-perfect film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The senior filmmaker also stated that he is extremely confident about the technical aspects of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mohanlal, the lead actor has also revealed some interesting details about the magnum opus during the interactive session held at Mathrubhumi International Festival Of Letters. According to the complete actor, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is an emotional film which has a duration of about 3 hours. He also dedicated the film to the Indian Navy.

If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal starrer, which is said to be the biggest motion picture ever made in the Malayalam film industry, is being made with a whopping budget of about 100 Crores. The magnum opus is simultaneously releasing about five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Chinese.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew. Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director is the production designer. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has handled the action choreography.

When it comes to the star cast, the project features several renowned actors inlcuding Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the key roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020.