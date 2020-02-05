Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Is The Most Technically-Perfect Indian Film Till Date: Priyadarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably the most anticipated project of Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2020. The magnum opus is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is all set to make a comeback to the industry after a gap of 4 years.

In the recently held Mathrubhumi International Festival Of Letters, the director opened up about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham his dream project. According to Priyadarshan, the Mohanlal starrer is the most technically-perfect film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The senior filmmaker also stated that he is extremely confident about the technical aspects of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.