Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Kalyani Priyadarshan Opens Up About Her Role In The Mohanlal Starrer

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the talented young actress recently opened up about her role in the much-awaited upcoming Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. In a recent interview, Kalyani Priyadarshan confirmed that she is playing the love interest of Mammali, the character played by Pranav Mohanlal in the movie, which is directed by her father Priyadarshan.

As reported earlier, the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now postponed to 2021, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to have a solo release for the movie with a record number of theaters. But, considering the current situation, it will take at least another year for the film industry to come back to its normal state. So, it has been confirmed that it is impossible for the Mohanlal starrer to hit the theaters anytime soon.

Pranav Mohanlal, his young actor, and son of Mohanlal, plays the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The magnum opus is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.