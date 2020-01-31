    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mammootty To Join The Project?

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the back to back successes at the box office. As per the latest updates, Mammootty is all set to join Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the highly anticipated upcoming historical drama which features Mohanlal in the titular role.

      According to the sources close to the project, the Shylock actor is not joining the Priyadarshan directorial as an actor. Instead, the megastar has been roped in as the narrator of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. If the reports are to be believed, the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres with the narration in Mammootty's mesmerizing voice.

      However, the makers have not confirmed the reports officially yet. The megastar has earlier did the narrations for several popular Mohanlal films including Odiyan and 1971 Beyond Borders. Mohanlal, on the other hand, had turned the narrator for some iconic films of Mammootty in the past, including the highly celebrated historical drama, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja.

      Mammootty Joins Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema is scripted by director Priyadarshan himself, along with Ani Sasi. The magnum opus depicts the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom in the 16th century. It was Marakkar who protected the kingdom from the invasion of the Portuguese army.

      Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Marakkar in the movie, which features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Madhu, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, director Fazil, KB Ganesh Kumar Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and so on.

      Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal is reportedly playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV in the magnum opus. Thiru is the director of photography. Sabu Cyril has handled the production design. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2020.

