      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: New Poster Introduces Suniel Shetty As Chandroth Panicker!

      Mohanlal is all set to release his ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama this March. Recently, the co revealed the new poster of the project which introduces Suniel Shetty's character in the project. Interestingly, the Bollywood actor is playing the role of Chandroth Panicker in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

      The promising poster hints that Suniel Shetty is playing a ferocious warrior in the movie, which is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Interestingly, young actor Unni Mukundan had played the character Chandroth Panicker in the recently released Mammootty starring blockbuster Mamangam. However, it is yet to be revealed whether Suniel Shetty is playing the same character in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

      Recently, the team had earlier revealed the first look character posters of young actress Keerthy Suresh and popular actor Arjun Sarja, who appear as Aarcha and Anandan respectively, through social media. A new poster of the lead actor Mohanlal, in which he appears in the war costume, was also revealed recently.

      The sneak peeks video of the Priyadarshan directorial was released during the success celebration of the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. The promising video was widely accepted by the audiences and industry members. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are expected to reveal the highly anticipated first teaser of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, by the end of January.

      The magnum opus features some highly popular faces of Indian cinema, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Nedumudi Venu, director Fazil, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc., and so on in the supporting roles.

      Thiru handles the cinematography of the project. Sabu Cyril has handled the production design. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and background score. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2020.

