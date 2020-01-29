Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Official Teaser Crosses 1 Million Views

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand release across the globe in March 2020. Recently, lead actor Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan had revealed the much-awaited official trailer of the magnum opus, through social media. Reportedly, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official teaser has crossed 1 million views.

The makers revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of the Mohanlal starrer, recently. The official teaser of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has crossed 1 Million views and 85K likes on YouTube, within the first 36 hours of its release. The teaser has also been trending in the YouTube India playlist.

The 40 seconds long official teaser hints that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be a never-seen-before visual experience for the Malayalam movie audiences. Mohanlal's exceptional screen presence and dialogue delivery, the stunning visualization, and the highly impactful background score are the major highlights of the stunning first teaser of Marakkar.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever produced by the Malayalam film industry, in all aspects. Priyadarshan, the director had recently revealed that the Mohanlal starrer will push all the pre-existing the creative, technical, and marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema.

The magnum opus, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi, has some of the most celebrated talents of Indian cinema in its technical crew. Thiru is the director of photography. The production design is handled by the National award-winner Sabu Cyril. Aiyappan Nair handles the editing. Rahul Raj has composed the background score.

The Priyadarshan directorial features an ensemble star cast including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Madhu, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, director Fazil, Mamukoya, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the supporting roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020.