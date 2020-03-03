    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Official Trailer To Be Released On This Date!

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Malayalam film industry in 2020. The Priyadarshan directorial is all set to have a grand release on March 26, Thursday. Recently, the makers revealed the release date of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official trailer.

      The trailer release date was revealed through the official social media pages of lead actor Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, and the rest of the team members recently. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official trailer will be jointly released by Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through their respective social media pages on March 6, 2020, at 5 PM.

      According to the sources close to the project, the official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will provide a glimpse of the main star cast of the movie unlike the first teaser, which was solely based on Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The Malayalam cinema audiences are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 21:22 [IST]
