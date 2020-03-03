Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Official Trailer To Be Released On This Date!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Malayalam film industry in 2020. The Priyadarshan directorial is all set to have a grand release on March 26, Thursday. Recently, the makers revealed the release date of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official trailer.

The trailer release date was revealed through the official social media pages of lead actor Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, and the rest of the team members recently. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official trailer will be jointly released by Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through their respective social media pages on March 6, 2020, at 5 PM.

According to the sources close to the project, the official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will provide a glimpse of the main star cast of the movie unlike the first teaser, which was solely based on Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The Malayalam cinema audiences are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie.

As per the latest updates, the audio rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been sold for the highest price received by a Malayalam film to date. A popular music company in the Malayalam film industry has bagged the audio rights of the historical drama for a record price. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the soundtrack of the Mohanlal starrer very soon, in a grand launch event.

Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri kingdom in the historical drama which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal will appear as the young Kunjali Marakkar in the magnum opus.

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the director of photography of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director has handled the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has designed the action sequences for the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project.