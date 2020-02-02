Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Prabhu Ganesan's Character Poster Is Revealed!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is said to be the biggest motion picture ever made in Malayalam cinema so far. Recently the team revealed the official first look character poster of Prabhu Ganesan, the senior Tamil actor from the Priyadarshan directorial through social media.

Prabhu is appearing in the role of Thankudu, a warrior in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. From the actor's get-up and the name of the characters, it is evident that he is playing a warrior from another state in the movie. The senior actor has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan for the 1996-released classic movie Kaalapani.