Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Prabhu Ganesan's Character Poster Is Revealed!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is said to be the biggest motion picture ever made in Malayalam cinema so far. Recently the team revealed the official first look character poster of Prabhu Ganesan, the senior Tamil actor from the Priyadarshan directorial through social media.

Prabhu is appearing in the role of Thankudu, a warrior in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. From the actor's get-up and the name of the characters, it is evident that he is playing a warrior from another state in the movie. The senior actor has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan for the 1996-released classic movie Kaalapani.

The makers had recently revealed the character posters of Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, and Suniel Shetty from the movie. The promising character posters which took the social media by storm, have definitely raised the expectations over the project. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the most expensive ever made in Malayalam cinema and its lead actor Mohanlal's career.

The first official teaser of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which introduced Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV had also gone viral. The promising first teaser hints that the Priyadarshan directorial is going to be a never-seen-before cinematic experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

According to the sources close to the project, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is nearing the final stage of its post-production works. The movie which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi, depicts the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom in the 16th century, features Mohanlal in the titular role.

Several popular actors of Indian cinema, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Madhu, Innocent, Mamukoya Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2020.