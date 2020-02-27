Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Pranav Mohanlal's First Look Poster Is Here!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama that features Mohanlal in the titular role is gearing up for a grand release this March. Recently, the complete actor revealed the much-awaited first look poster of his son, young actor Pranav Mohanlal from the Priyadarshan directorial through his official social media pages.

Pranav Mohanlal is playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali, the character played by his father Mohanlal in the movie. From the first look poster, it is evident that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has some high voltage action sequences featuring Pranav in store for its audiences. As we all know, the star kid, who is trained in martial arts and gymnastics, is an expert when it comes to the action sequences.

As per the reports, Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular actress who is the daughter of director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, is appearing as Pranav Mohanlal's on-screen love interest in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Thus, the movie marks the first onscreen collaboration of the next generation of the much-celebrated duo, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan.

However, both Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are not playing full-fledged roles, but are making cameo appearances in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The official trailer of the magnum opus, which will give a glimpse of the main star cast is expected to be revealed by the beginning of March 2020.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV aka Mohammed Ali, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom who lived in the 16th century. Mohanlal appears as the historical character in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi.

The project features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments, will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020.