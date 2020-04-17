Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, Empuraan & So On: Mohanlal Films To Watch Out For In 2020!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal is reuniting with director Priyadarshan for the historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The actor is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie, which was originally slated to be released on March 26, 2020. The release of Marakkar has been postponed indefinitely due to the all India lockdown. If the reports are to be true, the movie will now hit the theaters for Onam 2020.

Ram

Ram, the upcoming action thriller marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam fame director. The complete actor is playing the titular character Ram in the movie, which is touted to be a realistic action thriller. Trisha Krishnan appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the project. The shooting of Ram is expected to resume once the all India lockdown ends.

Barroz: Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure

Mohanlal is finally all set to make his directorial debut, after completing 4 decades in the industry. The complete actor will don the director's hat with the upcoming 3D fantasy children's film Barroz: Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure. Along with directing the film, Mohanlal also plays the titular character Barroz in the project. The movie is expected to start rolling by mid-2020.

Empuraan

The complete actor is all set to reprise his much-loved character Stephen Nedumpilly in the upcoming project Empuraan, a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. The project will mark Mohanlal's second collaboration with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. Empuraan is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020, once Mohanlal and director Prithviraj completes their current commitments.