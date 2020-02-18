Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release Postponed? What Is The Truth?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever made in Malayalam cinema. The movie, which features Mohanlal as the central character is directed by Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker. Recently, the rumour mills have been suggesting that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham which is slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2020, has been postponed.

Several popular entertainment portals and industry insiders including trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai have recently reported that the release of the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed following a fallout between director Priyadarshan and producer Antony Perumbavoor. But, Sreedhar Pillai later deleted the tweet after Mohanlal fans and cine-goers bashed him for spreading baseless rumours.

As per the reports, the makers have not decided to postpone the release date of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, and the movie will hit the theatres on March 26, Thursday as expected. Even if the release date is changed in the future, the makers will officially announce the news through the social media pages of lead actor Mohanlal and Priyadarshan.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Mohanlal in the titular role Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the Naval Chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom and a gifted warrior, who lived in the 16th century in Kozhikode. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal appears in the role of young Kunjaali in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and his associate Ani Sasi.

The rest of the star cast of the project features several renowned actors including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Mukesh, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the key roles.

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the director of photography of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director has handled the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has designed the action sequences for the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project.