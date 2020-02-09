Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Siddique Opens Up About The Mohanlal Starrer

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has recently garnered attention with its amazing teaser. Recently, Siddique, the senior actor who plays a pivotal role in the Priyadarshan directorial opened up about the magnum opus. The versatile actor stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a one-in-life-time experience for the artists associated with the project.