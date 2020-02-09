Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Siddique Opens Up About The Mohanlal Starrer

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has recently garnered attention with its amazing teaser. Recently, Siddique, the senior actor who plays a pivotal role in the Priyadarshan directorial opened up about the magnum opus. The versatile actor stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a one-in-life-time experience for the artists associated with the project.

According to Siddique, he used to reach the sets of the Priyadarshan movie in the morning every day, even if he was not a part of the scenes which were being shot. The actor who usually prefers to be in the sets only for his own shoot decided to change his routine to watch how Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being made.

Siddique stated that the Priyadarshan directorial was made like a big-budget Hollywood venture by involving a large number of actors and technicians. The senior actor is doubtful about the chances of a similar film being made in Malayalam in the future. Siddique is appearing in the role of Pattu Marakkar, a close ally of Kunjali Marakkar IV, in the movie.

The actor who is all excited about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, also confirmed that Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is indeed playing the younger version of his father Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie. According to Siddique, Pranav's extraordinary fight sequences is one of the major highlights of the movie.

Mohanlal had revealed the official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham at the prestigious Asianet Film Awards 2020 event which was held recently. The trailer is expected to be revealed on social media platforms very soon. The first official teaser of the Priyadarshan movie which introduced Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV had highly impressed the netizens.

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Madhu, Innocent, Mamukoya Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc., have essayed the supporting roles in the movie. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2020.