Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer Sets A New Record!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring magnum opus is gearing up for a grand release in March. The movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham set a new record in the industry with its audio rights.

According to the sources close to the project, the audio rights of the Mohanlal starring historical drama has been sold for the highest price received by a Malayalam film to date. A popular music company in the Malayalam film industry has bagged the audio rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham for a record price.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the soundtrack of the Mohanlal starrer very soon, in a grand launch event. According to the reports, an official announcement regarding the audio launch event of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be out in a couple of days.

Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri kingdom in the historical drama which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal will appear as the young Kunjali Marakkar in the magnum opus.

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the director of photography of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director has handled the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has designed the action sequences for the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project.

The rest of the star cast of the project features several renowned actors including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Mukesh, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the key roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas will hit the theatres on March 26, 2020.