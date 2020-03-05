Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer Sets A New Record With The Fan Shows!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably the biggest motion picture ever made in the Malayalam film industry to date. The Priyadarshan directorial is all set to have a grand release on March 26, 2020. Reportedly, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has now set a new record with its fans shows.

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie will have its first fan show on March 26 at 12 AM, and later at 4 AM, and 7.30 AM, thus making a new record in the Malayalam film industry. The trade experts suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will definitely have a record-smashing opening at the worldwide box office, considering the huge pre-release hype.

Earlier, it was reported that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have a record release by hitting around 5000 screens across the globe. However, lead actor Mohanlal and his team have not responded to these reports yet. If things fall in place, the Priyadarshan directorial will get the biggest release in the history of the Malayalam film industry.

Recently, the audio rights of the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham were bagged by one of the leading companies of the Malayalam film industry for a record price. According to the trade analysts, the Mohanlal starrer is now all set to break all the pre-existing records of Malayalam cinema with its pre-release business.

The much-awaited official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be released tomorrow (March 6, 2020) at 5 PM by the leading man Mohanlal and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The Tamil and Telugu teasers of the magnum opus will be revealed by the popular Tamil star Suriya and KGF actor Yash, at 6 PM.

