Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer To Get Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama that features Mohanlal in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The Priyadarshan directorial was originally slated to hit the theatres on March 26, Thursday. However, the latest reports suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not hit the theatres anytime soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the release of the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Kerala. As reported earlier, the Kerala Government has decided to shut down the movie theatres across the state till March 31, 2020, due to the rapid increase in the rate of coronavirus infected people.

According to the reports, the makers are currently planning to postpone the release of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's magnum opus to April 1st week. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports officially yet. Mohanlal, the leading man of the project and director Priyadarshan are expected to make an official statement on the same, very soon.

Along with Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the release of the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers And Kilometers is also getting postponed. Tovino, the leading man of the project announced the news through his official social media pages recently. The actor has confirmed that the movie will not hit the theatres until the situation is controlled properly.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is a highly ambitious project for both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, is getting postponed for the second time. The movie, which was initially supposed to be released on March 19, 2020, was later postponed to March 26, 2020, due to some technical issues. The Mohanlal starrer is jointly produced by the renowned banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.

