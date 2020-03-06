    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: A Glimpse Of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Duo's Visual Extravaganza

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is unarguably the most awaited upcoming project of South Indian cinema right now. The much-awaited Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer is will be released in an hour by some of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema at 5 PM, today. The official trailer is expected to give a glimpse of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's visual extravaganza.

      Here's the link to the premiere of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer...

      From the sneak peeks video which was released during the success celebration of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran duo's Lucifer and the recently released first official teaser, it is evident that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences. All the aspects, especially the cinematography, visual effects, production design, and background score, were just excellent in both the sneak peek video and the first teaser.

      As we all know, the Mohanlal starrer is the biggest motion picture produced in the Malayalam film industry to date. If the reports are to be believed, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been made with a whopping budget of 100 Crores. According to director Priyadarshan, the historical drama is the most technically-perfect film made in Indian cinema to date.

      Stay locked to this page to know our take on Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer...

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
