Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: A Glimpse Of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Duo's Visual Extravaganza

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is unarguably the most awaited upcoming project of South Indian cinema right now. The much-awaited Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer has been finally released by some of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema today. The official trailer has now given a glimpse of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's visual extravaganza.

Here's the link to the magnificent Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer...

The 2.23-minutes long trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham begins with the voice-over of actor Vineeth and a conversation between a young boy and Mangattachan, played by Hareesh Peradi. The trailer introduces the young Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Pranav Mohanlal and later moves on to the characters played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Keerthy Suresh, and Manju Warrier.

The voice-over describes Kunjali Marakkar as a mysterious person who holds a great place in the hearts of common people. Later, Mohanlal is introduced as Kunjali Marakkar IV, and the trailer gives glimpses of the magnificent war sequences which are rich with extraordinary cinematography, visual effects, and brilliant production design.

From the brilliant official trailer, it is evident that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is going to be a never-been-before visual experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences. The extremely well-made trailer has totally raised the expectations over the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project, which is all set to have a grand release on March 26, Friday.

As we all know, the Mohanlal starrer is the biggest motion picture produced in the Malayalam film industry to date. If the reports are to be believed, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been made with a whopping budget of 100 Crores. According to director Priyadarshan, the historical drama is the most technically-perfect film made in Indian cinema to date.

