Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer Crosses 1 Million Views On YouTube!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming historical drama that features Mohanlal in the lead role, had taken over the internet recently. The highly impressive trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial, that was simultaneously released in five languages, has been taking social media by storm since its release.

As per the latest updates, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer has crossed 1 Million views on YouTube. The makers announced the exciting update through the official social media pages of the magnum opus, along with the video of the YouTube analytics. According to the reports, the trailer had crossed 1 Million views within the first 2.5 hours of its release.

In that case, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer has emerged as the fastest Malayalam trailer to cross the 1 Million mark on YouTube. The highly impressive trailer of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is also trending at the first position on YouTube, to the much excitement of the cine-goers.

The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham official trailer has totally impressed the audiences across the country and has totally raised the expectations over the magnum opus. Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has handled the trailer cut. Puthren has earlier associated with the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo for the trailer cut of the 2016-released blockbuster Oppam.

In a recent interview, director Priyadarshan has stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the most technically-perfect film produced in the Indian film industry to date. The brilliant cinematography, production design, visual effects, and background score in the official trailer suggest the same. Reportedly, the magnum opus is made with a whopping budget of 100 Crores. The Mohanlal starrer is slated to hit the theatres on March 26, Thursday.

