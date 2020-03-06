    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer Reaction: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say!

      The much-awaited official trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming historical drama that features Mohanlal in the title role is finally here. The magnificent trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial was released some of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema. The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer is simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

      Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has handled the trailer cut. Puthren has earlier associated with the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo for the trailer cut of the 2016-released blockbuster Oppam. The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer has equally impressed the audiences across the country and has raised the expectations over the project.

      Here's what the audiences feel about the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer...

      A̳a̳r̳Y̳a̳ @YashAarti_2002

      A̳a̳r̳Y̳a̳ @YashAarti_2002

      The much awaited trailer❤.Really a visual treat and absolutely amazing...and now waiting for the release of this magnum opus...

      #MarakkarTrailer

      #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham

      #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea

      Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

      Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

      Looks like a legit period war film with a splendid cast & fantastic production standards. Loved the BG score in this trailer, particularly

      #Lalettan #Mohanlal's #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham

      @mohanlal

      #MarakkarTrailer #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea Thumbs up

      WhizBliz @bliz_whiz

      WhizBliz @bliz_whiz

      #MarakkarTrailer has been released & it looks fantastic!

      The action shots look superb!

      #Mohanlal, #ArjunSarja, #KeerthySuresh, #SunielShetty & #Prabhu are just a few names attached to this drama.

      jitin R nair @r_jitin

      jitin R nair @r_jitin

      Well made

      @priyadarshandir

      U r a brilliant craftsman

      #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea

      #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham

      Extraordinary visuals n making

      ಯಶಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು/Yashas @ILogicianI

      ಯಶಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು/Yashas @ILogicianI

      4 colonial powers vied with each other for the sub continent, especially the South, where the freedom movement began.

      I believe many such stories exist here waiting to be uncovered and showcased to the world.

      #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham

      Also Read:

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: A Glimpse Of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Duo's Visual Extravaganza

