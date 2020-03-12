Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Be A Milestone In Our Careers, Says Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to portray the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the upcoming big-budget venture Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. In a recently held event, the senior actor finally opened up about the highly anticipated historical drama, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan.

According to Mohanlal, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will emerge as a major milestone in the careers of both him and director Priyadarshan. The complete actor firmly believes that the Priyadarshan directorial will be considered as a landmark film in his filmography. According to Mohanlal, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a patriotic film that is dedicated to the Indian Navy.

The complete actor also confirmed that the release of the Priyadarshan directorial has been postponed due to the coronavirus scare. The team is yet to finalise the new release date of the project. However, the makers are planning to arrange a special screen of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on March 19, 2020, for the Indian Navy officials.

The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is expected to set a new record with the number of fan show, on its release day. Earlier, the team was planning to conduct the first fans' show for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham from 12 AM onwards on March 26, 2020, thus creating a new record. Now, the sources close to the project suggest that the timing of the fans' show will be the same, even if the project gets a new release date.

The highly impressive trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial, that was simultaneously released in five languages, has been taking social media by storm since its release. From the stunning official trailer, it is evident that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam movie audiences. The Mohanlal starrer is expected to break all the pre-existing collection records of the Malayalam box office.