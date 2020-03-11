    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Be A Milestone In Our Careers, Says Mohanlal

      Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to portray the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the upcoming big-budget venture Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. In a recently held event, the senior actor finally opened up about the highly anticipated historical drama, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan.

      According to Mohanlal, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will emerge as a major milestone in the careers of both him and director Priyadarshan. The complete actor firmly believes that the Priyadarshan directorial will be considered as a landmark film in his filmography. According to Mohanlal, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a patriotic film that is dedicated to the Indian Navy.

