    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marakkar Will Push The Marketing Boudaries Of Malayalam Cinema, Says Priyadarshan

      By
      |

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus that features Mohanlal in the lead role is gearing up for a grand release on March 26, 2020. In a recent interview given to a popular media, director Priyadarshan opened up about his ambitious project. The senior filmmaker believes that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will push the marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema.

      According to Priyadarshan, the Mohanlal starrer will expand the marketing possibilities of the Malayalam film industry, like how Baahubali series pushed the boundaries for the Telugu film industry. The director also stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the most technically perfect film ever made in India.

      Priyadarshan, the senior director recently stated that his next release, the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Push The Marketing Boudaries Of Malayalam Cinema.

      From his words, it is evident that Priyadarshan is totally confident about the Mohanlal project, which is said to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. If the reports are to be believed, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being made with a whopping budget of around 100 Crores.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X