Marakkar Will Push The Marketing Boudaries Of Malayalam Cinema, Says Priyadarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus that features Mohanlal in the lead role is gearing up for a grand release on March 26, 2020. In a recent interview given to a popular media, director Priyadarshan opened up about his ambitious project. The senior filmmaker believes that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will push the marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema.

According to Priyadarshan, the Mohanlal starrer will expand the marketing possibilities of the Malayalam film industry, like how Baahubali series pushed the boundaries for the Telugu film industry. The director also stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the most technically perfect film ever made in India.

From his words, it is evident that Priyadarshan is totally confident about the Mohanlal project, which is said to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. If the reports are to be believed, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being made with a whopping budget of around 100 Crores.

Recently, lead actor Mohanlal who opened up about the magnum opus in an interview had suggested that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is an emotional film that has a duration of about 3 hours. He also dedicated the film to the Indian Navy. However, the sources close to the project suggest that the Mohanlal starrer has some high voltage action and war sequences in store for the audiences.

The Priyadarshan directorial features some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew. Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director is the production designer. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has handled the action choreography.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features several renowned actors of Indian cinema including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the key roles.